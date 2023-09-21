‘So quick to judge others’: Shashi Tharoor lambasts Western media over India-Canada row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to social media to lambast the Western media over the coverage of the India-Canada row. He said that the Western media put blinkers on and asked whether there are “any mirrors available” in the West. Tharoor’s comments came after the escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations that the Indian government had links to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Tharoor criticised a BBC story that stated that if the information that Canadian intelligence has gathered is made accessible to its allies then the Western powers would have to make a choice between “supporting the principle of the rule of law or the hard necessity of realpolitik”. The report stated that in the past Western nations have condemned alleged “extraterritorial assassinations carried out by countries such as Russia or Iran or Saudi Arabia”. “They will not want India to join that list,” it said.

“I never cease to be amazed by the blinkers regularly put on by Western media. They are so quick to judge other countries, so blind to their own! This @BBC analysis says, "Western nations have condemned alleged extraterritorial assassinations carried out by countries such as Russia or Iran or Saudi Arabia. They will not want India to join that list." Hello? The two foremost practitioners of extra-territorial assassinations in the last 25 years have been Israel and the US! Any mirrors available in the West?” he said.

Earlier in the day too, Tharoor had criticised Canada for it “unfortunate” statement. He said that by accusing India, Canada has “jeopardised the state of a very good relationship”. "We are seeing a tit for tat on both sides. First, on the expulsion of a diplomat and then on this advisory...I think it is unfortunate that Canada chose such a public route. If at all they have any issue, these matters should be discussed privately with a friendly govt like India and the matter should be discussed behind closed doors. Going public, making a statement in the Parliament was very unfortunate by the Prime Minister and having gone that far they have really jeopardised the state of a very good relationship," said Tharoor, adding that it is most unfortunate that Canada has behaved this way.

Meanwhile, the US has said that it is “deeply concerned” about the allegations and urged India to cooperate in the investigation.

The Indian government has categorically rejected Trudeau’s allegations and called them “absurd” and “motivated”. Both the countries have expelled each other’s top diplomats and issued advisory for their nationals.

