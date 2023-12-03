'Some saying this hat-trick has guaranteed hat-trick in 2024,' says PM Modi on BJP’s three-state win

In a celebratory address following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) winning performance in three state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted that the "hat-trick" would lead to a third win for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Some people are even saying that today's hat-trick has guaranteed the hat-trick of 2024," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Modi slammed the opposition, saying it attempted to "divide the country on caste lines during the elections."

"In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important - nari shakti (women empowerment), yuva shakti (youth empowerment), kisaan (farmers) and gareeb parivaar (poor families)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Also WATCH: Who is poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu? Meet the architect behind the historic Congress victory in Telangana; CM KCR steps down after 2 terms in office as BRS’ rule ends

PM Modi said the BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan "are a clear warning to those who are not ashamed to stand with the corrupt and try to cover up their deeds".

"These victories are a warning to the 'ghamandiya' (pride) alliance," he added. He also slammed the INDIA bloc and said, "Coming together on stage can yield good photo opportunities and media headlines, but cannot win peoples' trust."

He called the party's win as "historical and unprecedented". He further said, "Today, the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won, the idea of the development of states for the development of the country has won."

"Today every poor is saying that he himself has won. Every deprived person has a feeling in his mind that he has won the election. Every farmer says that he has won this election. Today, every tribal brother and sister is happy thinking that the victory he has turned away is his own. Every first-time voter is saying with great pride that my first vote has become the reason for my victory," said PM Modi.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, as well as in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

However, the party was unable to secure a sufficient vote share in Telangana, where Congress defeated the BRS administration, which had been in power since the state's establishment in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Telangana and stated that the BJP will work tirelessly for them.

Also Read: ‘Directors who are not very talented, depend on..’: Aamir Khan's old video criticising sex and excessive violence in films goes viral after Animal's release