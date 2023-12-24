Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance for cab drivers, gig workers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that his government will provide accidental insurance of Rs 5 lakh to gig workers like cab drivers, food delivery agents, and autorickshaw drivers under the 'Rajiv Arogyasri' scheme. He also assured the gig workers that they will be provided Rs 10 lakh health cover.

Reddy was speaking at a meeting of cab and autorickshaw drivers and food delivery agents in Hyderabad. He said the state government will provide social security to workers to workers in the unorganised sector and will make a policy decision in this regard.

He added that the state government will study Rajasthan's existing policy for gig workers and introduce an effective law in the next Telangana budget session. The chief minister urged cab and auto drivers as well as food delivery agents to submit applications either online or physically in the Gram Sabhas from December 28 to January 6.

Reddy also instructed the officials to extend Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the family of the Swiggy delivery boy who recently died after being chased by a dog and falling from the top of the building.

In January this year, Rizwan, a 23-year-old Swiggy delivery boy, died at a hospital in Telangana's Banjara Hills area. He was attacked by a pet dog while he went for delivery at the Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments in the Banjara Hills area.

The customer's pet dog barked at the delivery agent and lunged at the door when he knocked. Alarmed by this, Rizwan jumped from the third floor of the building. He was then taken to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in a critical condition. Three days later, the delivery boy succumbed to his injuries due to the fall, news agency ANI reported.

Reddy said that the government will take stringent action against any organisation which fails to follow the policy.

Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana days after the Congress dethroned KCR-led BRS government after 10 years of rule. The Congress won 64 out of the total 119 seats in the state. The BRS emerged a distant second with 39 seats while the BJP won 8 seats. The AIMIM and the CPI won 7 and 1 seats respectively.

Also Read: 'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean toilets in Tamil Nadu': DMK's Dayanidhi Maran sparks row