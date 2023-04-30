'Wrestlers' protest driven by politicians', WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's big claim

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday claimed that the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar have political motives.

"It is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other opposition parties. It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation," Singh said, according to news agency PTI.

90 per cent of the athletes and their guardians trust the wrestling federation, he said, adding that the women who have complained against him are all from one family and the same akhada.

“The entire world knows that all these women are from the Mahadev Wrestling Academy and (Congress leader) Deepender Singh Hooda is the patron of that akhada," the sexual harassment accused said on Sunday.

He further claimed, without mentioning any specific incident, that the protesters have now started speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which should be taken note of as the protesters are also employees of the Indian Railways.

"You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the Police, Court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides..," he told ANI.

#WATCH | WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "90% of the athletes & guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families & the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same 'akhada'...The patron of that 'akhada' is Deepender Hooda."… pic.twitter.com/NqzrLvghqi — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

When asked why Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav didn't go to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Singh said that "Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth".

"Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth. We know each other since childhood. 80 per cent of the wrestlers in Uttar Pradesh belong to families with Samajwadi Party ideology. They call me 'Netaji'. They say how their Netaji is," he said.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor.

An FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP.

Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kahsmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

