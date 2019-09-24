Air India to serve Navratra meals on domestic flights

National carrier Air India will serve special Navratra meals to its domestic passengers beginning next Sunday.

What is more, the Navratra meals will be served over and above the various types of special meals which are currently being served to its passengers, said an Air India official.

With the nine-day Hindu fasting season begins next Sunday, Air India will serve dry-fruit-based puddings, French fries, potato dishes, pakoras, and plain yoghurt besides imli chutney (in creamers). All these special dishes will be prepared in rock salt, the official added.

The ratio of veg and non-veg food will be revised accordingly during the period, the official added.

