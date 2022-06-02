Ashok Leyland unveils industry’s first 8-wheel truck: Check details here

Ashok Leyland, the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, announced the launch of the industry’s first eight-wheel truck, the AVTR 2620 on Thursday, making it the only commercial vehicle manufacturer with an entire range of trucks based on lift axle technology with GVWs (Gross Vehicle Weight) ranging from 25.5 to 47.5T.

The AVTR 2620 offers operational flexibility to customers, with the versatility to choose different configuration options based on their load. This product can be operated as a 25.5 T (6x2) truck with the lift axle down (providing payload similar to a conventional 6x2 MAV vehicle) and a 4x2 truck (18.5T GVW) with the lift axle up (providing payload similar to a conventional 6x2 MAV vehicle) during light load/partial load/return empty (reduced fuel and operating cost equivalent to 4x2), hence promising to offer the best-in-class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits to customers.

Aside from the load adaptability, the AVTR 2620 comes with many other features. Powered by a 200HP Ashok Leyland engine with iGen6 technology for improved fluid economy, the truck is built on the latest AVTR modular truck platform, which offers great flexibility of cabin and feature options. Furthermore, the truck's N cabin configuration includes a suspended cab with dampers, a suspended driver seat, a front anti-roll bar, ample storage, a full Metal Front Fascia, music system, AC & HVAC, and many other available options, promising to provide the customer with the ultimate driving experience.

“Ashok Leyland has a history of introducing products which have disrupted the CV industry. AVTR 2620 with its unique lift axle configuration offers higher TCO advantage to our customers operating in Ecom, Parcel & tanker. AVTR 2620 is a testament of Ashok Leyland’s technological prudence & our commitment towards providing better logistical solutions to our customers, aligning with our philosophy of AppkiJeet, HamariJeet”, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle spoke on the occasion.

