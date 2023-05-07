'Banning organisation is a judicial process': Chidambaram on Karnataka Congress manifesto's promise on Bajrang Dal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said that his party has not proposed to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. He said the party, which is seeking to return to power in the southern state, has promised to take "decisive action" against the outfit, not ban it. "Please read the two sentences again. There is a reference to two organisations that use extreme language and indulge in extreme actions. The Congress warned all organisations that indulge in hate-mongering," Chidambaram said in an interview with the news agency PTI.

"The Congress promised 'decisive action' under law. Besides, under the law, banning an organisation is a judicial process. I have wondered how Bajrang Dal became Bajrangbali! Can you please explain the magical transformation?" the former home minister said.

In its election manifesto for the Karnataka polls, the Congress said it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI, or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the party has said in its manifesto.

The Congress' promise of action against Bajrang Dal evoked sharp reactions from the BJP and a section of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress saying that it was trying to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman. "Earlier the Congress locked up Lord Ram and now they want to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. It is a misfortune of this country that the Congress had the problem with Shri Ram and now with the people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’," the PM told a BJP rally in Karnataka.

"I have come to the land of Lord Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay obeisance to his land. But see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to his land, the Congress has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman," he said.

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently slammed Congress for proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal. "In this nation, who will accept it if someone says that we will ban Bajrang Dal? How can they ban those who think for the betterment of the country? Bajrang Dal has never done any anti-national activity. If you will talk about banning Bajrang Dal then all the Bajrangi who have blessings of lord Hanuman will show Congress its place," he said.