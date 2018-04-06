Salman Khan jailed: Fate of Rs 500 crore projects hangs in the balance

While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday and has been sentenced to five years in jail, we cannot stop worrying about the fate of his forthcoming projects, some of which are already on the floors. Salman delivered a flop and a superhit last year and his fans worldwide are looking forward to his upcoming releases. But now we wonder what the fate of the movies will be starring the convicted actor!



SALMAN'S UPCOMING MOVIES AND TV SHOWS INCLUDE



RACE 3: Just like he has an Eid release every year, Race 3 is Salman Khan's this year's Eid gift for his fans. The actor wrapped up the movie's Abu Dhabi schedule before turning up in Jodhpur court on Thursday. The action thriller, which is the third instalment in the Race franchise, is being helmed by Remo D'Souza. Race 3 boasts of not only a new director but also an entirely new set of cast and stars Jacqueline Fernandez (also in Race 2), Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. The film reportedly has a budget of Rs 150 crore.



BHARAT: This is Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's production. The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has earlier helmed Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sultan (2016). Apart from domestic locations Delhi and Punjab, Bharat will reportedly be shot in Spain and Abu Dhabi. The film is slated to go on floors this month. Rumours are doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif has replaced Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady of Bharat but there is no confirmation yet. The film will reportedly be made on a budget of Rs 130 crore. Bharat is slated to release during Eid 2019.



DABANGG 3: Salman's third instalment in the blockbuster franchise also stars Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is slated to go on floors soon. Although a release date hasn't yet been finalised, chances are that it might hit the screens in December 2018, clashing either with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, or Rohit Shetty's Simmba. While Zero releases on December 21, Simmba co-produced by Karan Johar, will hit screens on Dec 28.



KICK 2: Kick 2, a sequel to Salman's 2014 blockbuster Kick, will be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The action flick is expected to hit theatres on Christmas 2019.



DUS KA DUM: Salman was supposed to mark his return as the star anchor with the third season of this TV show, which will be aired on TV after nine years. This was an exciting piece of news for his fans, who are eagerly waiting to catch him on the small screen after Bigg Boss 11.



BIGG BOSS: After Season 11 got wrapped up in January, Season 12 is expected to begin later this year. If Salman serves five years jail term then Colors TV should perhaps start looking for a replacement of the superstar host. Apart from these two, the superstar is also associated with other shows like Discovery JEET's Comedy High School.