Delhi Election Results 2020: Arvind Kejriwal thanks 'Hanuman ji' after victory

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: After a landslide victory, Arvind Kejriwal took to the stage to thank the voters of Delhi for their mandate. In his short victory speech, Kejriwal thanked Lord Hanuman for the victory and said that the deity's blessings have ensured the AAP victory.

"This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years," said Arvind Kejriwal in his speech.

In the run up to the Delhi elections, Kejriwal was ridiculed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he recited Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel. "Since I chanted the Hanuman Chalisa, BJP people have constantly made fun of me. Yesterday I went to the Hanuman temple. Today BJP leaders are saying my visit made the temple impure. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even BJP leaders," Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

The AAP leader who will return to power for the third time thanked the people of Delhi and said the results have ushered a new kind of politics. "I thank the people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," he said.

"This is the beginning of a new kind of politics. This is a new sign," said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party conceded defeat. BJP chief JP Nadda said that the party respects the mandate of the Delhi people.

"Accepting this mandate, BJP will play the role of constructive opposition and will prominently raise every issue related to the development of the state. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will develop Delhi, I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party," Nadda said in a tweet.

As per trends from vote counting for Delhi elections so far, AAP has won 13 seats and is leading on 50 more. Meanwhile, BJP's seat tally remains in single digits as the national party has won 1 seat so far and is ahead on 6 others. Congress has been completely routed out of the national capital as it once again drew a blank in seat share.

