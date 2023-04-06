Delhi's daily Covid cases surge 19% to 606 in 24 hours, positivity rate close to 17%

Delhi recorded 19 per cent jump in its daily Covid cases, with 606 new infections in the past 24 hours, the health department data showed on Thursday. The positivity rate has come down slightly to 16.98 per cent from over 25 per cent on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the city's Covd positivity rate crossed the 25 per cent mark with 509 fresh cases in a single day. Delhi recorded 521 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent.

The city recorded 573 positive cases on August 27 last year with a positivity rate of 3.62 per cent along with five deaths. The city’s Covid death toll remains at 26,533. With the fresh cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 20,12,064. The data showed that 1,918 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

