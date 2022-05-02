Eid Mubarak 2022: Happy Eid ul-Fitr wishes, messages, & quotes to share

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan wherein Muslims fast for one whole month and is one of the most important festivals among the Muslim community. This festival is celebrated with much fervour across the community.

The exact date and time of Eid-ul-Fitr are different across the globe depending on sighting of the moon. But as people in UAE, Qatar and other Arab states could not spot the moon on Sunday night, Eid is expected to fall either on May 3 this year.

Ramazan is observed in the ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar, after this the tenth month Shawwal comes- whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. No fast is observed on Eid. The last roza (Sehri) was observed on May 2 at 04:03 and Iftar will take place at 18:41 pm in Delhi.

Eid ul-Fitr wishes

1. I wish Allah's Rahmat shines on you and you successfully achieve all your aspirations on Eid-ul-Fitr always.

2. Greetings of a special day. May Allah bring you joy and harmony in every way of life. Eid Mubarak.

3. May you be blessed with the divine grace of Allah on this Eid. Wish you happiness and prosperity on Eid-ul-Fitr.

4. May Ei-ul-Fitr bring abundant joy and happiness in your life. Eid Mubarak.

5. May Allah shower his love on you and your family this year. Eid Mubarak.

