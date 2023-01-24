'Good to be proud of our identity, but...': Indian student unfurling Karnataka flag in UK divides Twitter

An Indian student unfurling Karnataka's flag during a ceremony in London has sparked fiery debate on Twitter. People are divided in their views, and while some back the student for waving the state flag, others say he should have unfurled the national flag as well as he was on foreign land.

The debate began after Adhish R Wali, student union leader, shared the video in which he is seen unfurling the flag moments before collecting his degree. He graduated with MS in Management from the City University of London - Bayes Business School. "A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK," Wali wrote on Twitter.

I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London - Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.

- ARW #ARW😎 #karnataka #bidar #kannada #kannadiga #london #uk #England @bidarupdates pic.twitter.com/Hofb01W0WX — Adhish R. Wali (@AdhishWali) January 21, 2023

Reacting to this, one Rishi said that this Karnataka flag bearer should learn something from the Indian Olympic medallists. "When we are out of India then there is only one flag which must rise high and shine - Tricolour," he said.

This karnataka flag bearer should learn something from Indian Olympic medallists. When we are out of India then there is only one flag which must rise high and shine 🇮🇳. — Rishi (@ur_cruise) January 24, 2023

Another user, Shiv, said that he has not seen Telugu or Tamils do that "but then again they were under Kannada kingdoms historically". "The Karnataka flag is a combination of Mysuru and Vijayanagara flags with Chalukya + Rastrakutas features," he said.

I haven’t seen Telugus or Tamils do that but then again they were under Kannada kingdoms historically. The Karnataka flag is a combination of Mysuru and Vijayanagara flags with Chalukya + Rastrakutas features. — Shiv 🇺🇦🇷🇺🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ShivKMBL00) January 24, 2023

Dr. Anant, another user, agreed with his point but asked - "what are we representing on a foreign land?" "Republic of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Goa, or Assam?" he asked. Anant said wasn't it equally necessary to wave the Indian flag too. "My state Uttrakhand too was formed by a bl00dy battle in the 2000s," he said.

Agree with your point

But what are we representing on a foreign land????

Republic of Karnataka,Kerala,Tamil Nadu, pondicherry,Goa Assam????

Wasn't it equally necessary to wave the Indian flag too????

My state Uttrakhand too was formed by a bl00dy battle in 2000s. — Dr.FLYBoY 🇮🇳 (@Dr_Anant) January 24, 2023

Another user, Rishi, said it was good to be proud of one's identity, "but Indian is also your identity". He said: "Tomorrow if Lingayats, Vokalliga, Kurubas, Muslims, Brahmins come out with their own flags and start showcasing that instead of Karnataka flag, the same people who r supporting this will start questioning."

It is good to be proud of our identity, bt Indian is also ur identity. Tomorrow if Lingayats, Vokalliga, Kurubas, Muslims, Brahmins come out with their own flags and start showcasing that instead of Karnataka flag, the same people who r supporting this will start questioning. — Rishi (@Ishkvaku) January 24, 2023

Rishi further said that this was more of a political gimmick. "This guy surely has political ambitions and he is sending feelers to politicians through such acts. Just look at the kind of people supporting him, the same who tried to create Lingayats vs Veerashaiva vs Vokalliga issue," he said.

Commenting on Wali's post, one Mini Tripathi said she was aware of only the Indian flag. "Humein to INDIA ka flag pata hai .. Karnataka ka bhi flag hai kya 🤔…. Sorry buddy u did your MS .. congratulations.. but some things cannot be taught...they must come from the heart...degrees do not confer wisdom," she said.

Humein to INDIA ka flag pata hai .. Karnataka ka bhi flag hai kya 🤔…. Sorry buddy u did your MS .. congratulations.. but some things cannot be taught.. they must come from the heart.. degrees do not confer wisdom — 🇮🇳 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓲 🇮🇳 (@Mini_Tripathii) January 22, 2023

Dr Blackpill, another user, said Wali was supposed to come and collect degree just like thousands do every year. "When u lack individual achievements u shove ur made-up identities down the world's throats," he said.

I don't understand why someone will ask her identity?



No1 had asked dude who waved Karnataka flag, his identity. He was supposed to come & collect degree just like thousands do every year



When u lack individual achievements u shove ur made up identities down world's throats https://t.co/Ic3NwbQGlS — Dr Blackpill (@Doxotaxel) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has backed Wali for unfurling the state flag. He called it a proud moment for all Kannadigas. "Congratulations to him on the completion of his course. All the best to him," he said.