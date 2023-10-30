Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as PCB Chief Selector amid World Cup debacle; netizens ask, 'Is Babar Azam next?'

Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned as PCB Chief Selector over Pakistan's poor show in the ongoing World Cup 2023 in India. The Men in Green began their campaign with two solid wins but cracked after that in the following four matches. Pakistan's back-to-back defeats in the last four matches have dashed their hope for a semifinal spot.

Pakistan's Dawn reported that Haq's resignation came after some reports claimed that the former cricketer had a stake in a player's management company registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The reports also said that several top players including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were associated with the company.

In an interview on SAMAA TV, Haq said he went to the PCB after the allegations and asked the board to hold an inquiry. "Later I got a call that they had formed a five-member committee,” he said, adding that he subsequently decided to step down from the post until the committee completed the probe and its proceedings. "Since I am facing an inquiry, and as the nature of my job is, I should step down and let them conduct the probe."

Pakistani cricket fans are furious at the management, captain, and the team, which is staring at an early exit from the coveted tournament. Some fans, however, have backed the skipper and blamed "dirty politics" behind the downfall of cricket in the country.

Syed Mohammad Usman, a social media user, said: "Dirty politics has ruined everything in this country, and these people are all set to ruin cricket as well. Dear @babarazam258, the whole nation stands with you."

After their loss to South Africa, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said it was really unfair to start a witch hunt, "certainly on Babar Azam, on Inzi, on our coaches, on the management team." "What I do know is the boys have tried and the effort of the coaching staff, the effort of the players has been first-class. If they would see the amount of effort that the players and staff put in, they would be amazed."

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals had been hit by their unexpected defeat against neighbour Afghanistan. But the loss to South Africa pushed the team to the brink of exit from the World Cup 2023.