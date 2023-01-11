Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: When and where to watch live  

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. The first clash is between Argentina and South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, January 13. On the same day India will take on Spain at 7 pm while Australia will play against France and England will take on Wales.

A total of 16 teams - Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Chile, France, Germany, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, England, Spain, and Wales - will play for the coveted trophy in Men’s Hockey World Cup. Pakistan, which has won men’s hockey World Cup title four titles, failed to qualify for the 2023 event. India have won the hockey World Cup only once, in 1975.

Hockey World Cup 2023: Where to watch live on TV

In India, all hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.

Hockey World Cup 2023: Where to watch live streaming

Men's hockey World Cup 2023 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The matches will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.

All the hockey matches will be played at the newly-constructed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The final will be at the Kalinga Stadium on January 29.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. India is India Group D with Wales, Spain, and England.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England