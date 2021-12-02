Omicron threat: Maha releases new protocols for passengers from ‘ultra-risk’ nations

The Maharashtra government today revised the order released on November 30, 2021 about the international passengers coming to Mumbai amid the Omicron variant spread.

It stated that passengers arriving from ‘ultra-risk’ countries will be de-boarded on priority and their checking and verification will be done on separate counters.

Passengers found to have visited South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Eswatini in the last 15 days, will be sent for mandatory Institutional quarantine for 7 days.

An RT PCR will be conducted for the arriving passengers on the day of arrival. The passengers found to be symptomatic at the time of arrival will also be sent for institutional quarantine.

The government has requested the DCP Immigration and FRRO to draft a proforma of all passengers, declaring details regarding the countries visited in the last 15 days.

The information shared by the passengers will be cross-checked by airport authorities, and any passenger found to have shared incorrect information will face consequences, the government order stated.

The government has urged the Mumbai International Airport Limited Authority(MAIL) to implement the protocol and share the notice with all airlines immediately.

The government report hinted that the new variant of Covid-19 reported from South Africa is a Variant of Concern(VoC) as suggested by the WHO. Hence, rigorous implementation of disease surveillance is needed to curb the spread of the newly detected virus variant.

