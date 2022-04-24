PM Modi meets UAE delegations; says investment proposals in J&K has reached Rs 38,000 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met delegations from the United Arab Emirates looking for opportunities to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, and said private investment proposals in the union territory has reached around Rs 38,000 crore.

Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebrations for the National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed all gram sabhas of the country from here.

Before arriving at the dais for his speech, the prime minister met the delegations from the UAE, an official spokesman said.

Later in his speech, he said a new story of development is being written and many private investors are interested in Jammu and Kashmir.

For seven decades of independence, private investment of only Rs 17,000 crore could be made in Jammu and Kashmir. But now it is reaching around Rs 38,000 crore. Tourism also is thriving once again, the prime minister said.

Modi, who was wearing a white kurta-pajama with a stole around his neck, also interacted with renowned local sculptor Ravinder Jamwal. He had sculpted a six-foot-long statue of the prime minister which was installed during the event.

The prime minister also posed for a photo with the sculptor in front of his artwork, officials said.

He also went around various stalls put up at a technology exhibition by the ministry of science and technology to motivate start-ups and help create awareness about the enormous new avenues of livelihood, they said.

The stalls put up by various departments and wings of the ministry will display latest technologies and innovations beneficial for rural areas and farming till Tuesday, the officials said, adding that the stalls showcase integration of science and technology with the themes of rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha honoured the prime minister by presenting a shawl and a painting.

Modi lauded the administration and said since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regard to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the government has been focused on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace.

The projects inaugurated and whose foundation stone was laid will go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region, he said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir.

Investment proposals in J&K has reached Rs 38,000 cr: PM Modi to UAE delegations

