Pulwama terror attack: With withdrawal of MFN status, custom duty on all imports from Pakistan raised to 200%, says Arun Jaitley

Pulwama terror attack: After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) agreed that a strong retaliatory action must be taken over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred, Prime Minister Modi has warned that those behind the attack would pay a "very heavy price." In today's all-party meeting, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will discuss the further course of action in wake of the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out near the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

Besides, diplomatic measures, and military options, such as targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad camps to directly taking on the Pakistan Army in areas along the Line of Control, are also being considered. Pak-based terror group JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. The CCS also gave nod to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. The possible withdrawal of Ajay Bisaria, India's high commissioner in Islamabad, was also discussed in the meeting.

Catch all the updates on the Pulwama terror attack on BusinessToday.In live blog.

11:00pm: "Strongly condemn the terrorist act in J&K's Pulwama,which resulted in death&injuries of a large number of soldiers.Kazakhstan calls on world community to implement international obligations on counter-terrorism in practice," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

"Countering terrorism is the main task of the global community. We stand in solidarity with ppl of India in struggle against this menace of 21st century. We express deep condolences to the families & relatives of the victims," the statement further said.

09:26pm: Cricket Club of India in Mumbai has covered Imran Khan's portrait at its headquarters in repsonse to the Pulwama terror attack. "We respect Imran Khan's cricket credentials but at the same time he is Pakistan PM & we're just showing our solidarity for our forces & our country," CCI President Premal Udani said.

Udani said that a decision to permanently remove Khan's portait will be taken in meeting after the weekend.

09:16pm: Major Chitresh Singh Bisht, who was gave the ultimate sacrifice in an IED blast in in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, was leading the bomb disposal squad during sanitisation operation in the sector. During the operation, mines were detected on the track they were on. Major Bisht defused the first mine successfully, but the next IED got activated while neutralising, wounding him fatally.

09:13pm: People who wish to support the families of martyrs of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces can contribute to Bharat Ke Veer trust. It is managed by a committee comprising of Director Generals of CAPFs. "It is also reported that some unscrupulous elements are soliciting contributions from people through other accounts. It's advised that people desirous of supporting families of martyrs of CAPFs should only contribute through the website. Contributions are free from income tax," Ministry of Home Affairs said.

09:05pm: "It's imp to understand why so many young men in Kashmir are becoming militants & willing to die (sic)," lawyer Prashant Bhushan posted on his Twitter feed, referring to media reports which said that Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar turned to militancy after being beaten up by troops.

"Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmad Dar became terrorist after he was beaten by troops". It's imp to understand why so many young men in Kashmir are becoming militants&willing to die. Even US forces couldn't hold Afghanistan & Iraq after large-scale suicide attackshttps://t.co/2mr5d3WK2Z - Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 16, 2019

08:58pm: "Curfew will continue in the night. Precautionary measures taken so that no violence takes place. There were no reports of violation of curfew in the day, except little disturbances. We'll decide in the morning whether to continue it or not, after assessing the situation," DC, Jammu told ANI.

08:41pm: Family members of CRPF Constable Guru H pay their last respects at Gudigere, Mandya in Karnataka.

Karnataka: Family members of CRPF Constable Guru H pay their tribute to him in Gudigere, Mandya. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QlbAC3TThJ - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

08:39pm: Amitabh Bachchan has promised to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the CRPF jawans slain in the Pulwama terror attack.

08:34pm: Mumbai's iconic Cricket Club of India has covered the portrait of Imran Khan, former Pakistan cricket team captain and the incumbent Prime Minister of the country, among its memorabilia in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

08:27pm: Altaf Hussain, founder of Pakistan's Muttahida Quami Movement party, said that Pulwama terror attack will throw the region in flames of war, as per ANI report.

08:21pm: Upon India's withdrawal of MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status to Pakistan after the Pulwama terrorist attack, basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200 per cent with immediate effect, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

08:15pm: The mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Maneswar Basumatari reaches Guwahati. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance at the airport. The body is being taken to Basumatari's native place in Baska.

07:41pm: Jaish-e-Mohammed is a banned organisation and we are taking action against it, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury told India Today. He stressed on normalising relations with India being the top priority of Pakistan.

07:41pm: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik convened a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan to take stock of the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. In the meeting, Governor Malik directed the police to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

07:22pm: Security personnel and civilians hold candle march in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to pay last respects to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

07:20pm: West Bengal pays tribute to CRPF Head Constable Bablu Santra and Constable Sudip Biswas who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

06:23pm: Pakistan has violated ceasefire in Naowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir at 4:00 pm today, ANI reported. Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked firing along Line of Control. Indian forces have retaliated strongly and effectively.

06:18pm: Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande calls for ban on tourism in Kashmir for two years to stifle the state's economy and deprive separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, "which are indirectly supported by the locals", of any funding.

06:00pm: A Major-rank Army officer from Corps of Engineers lost his life in an IED blast in Nowshera sector, Rajouri. The crude bomb was planted 1.5km within the Line of Control by terrorists, ANI reported. More details awaited.

06:00pm: Locals pay tribute to martyred CRPF jawan Naseer Ahmed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Union Minister Jitendra Singh in attendance.

05:43pm: Following his meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Omar Abdullah said that he has requested necessary steps to be taken in order to maintain calm in the state. He also apprised Singh about reports of Kashmiri students and others being harassed after the Pulwama terror attack, and requested measures to check this.

Just met union Home Minister @rajnathsingh Sb to personally pay my condolences for the tragic deaths in Pulwama on Thursday. I requested him to take all steps necessary to ensure Jammu remains calm. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 16, 2019

I took the opportunity to inform @rajnathsingh Sb of the reports I had received of Kashmiri students & others being threatened/harassed and requested him to appoint a modal officer in @HMOIndia to ensure the directive issued to states is followed in letter & spirit. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 16, 2019

05:20pm: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is still in talks with Minister Rajnath Singh at the latter's residence.

05:20pm: NSA Ajit Doval has come out of the residence of Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh after deliberations.

03.40pm: Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all states & Union Territories to take necessary measures to ensure students and other residents safety & security.

There have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu&Kashmir are experiencing threats&intimidation in light of #PulwamaAttack. Therefore, MHA today issued an advisory to all states & Union Territories to take necessary measures to ensure their safety & security. pic.twitter.com/tp2aYhTsxo - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

ALSO READ: Jaish-e-Mohammed, outfit behind Pulwama terror attack, readies stronghold in Masood Azhar's birthplace

03:20pm: Even as the entire global fraternity condemns Pulwama terror attack, Pakistani media hails JeM suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar as a 'freedom fighter'.

03:10pm: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria meets senior officials and leadership at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

02.50pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that we remember the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bastar, Chhattisgarh: Jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred, we remember them. Our condolences are with their families. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/7zsetuB4fR - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

02.40pm: Huge crowds gather to receive mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha in Masaurhi, Bihar

#Bihar: Huge crowds gather to receive mortal remains of #CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha in Masaurhi, in Patna district pic.twitter.com/29HLozUXAz - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

02.30pm: Sony TV has sacked Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Kapil Sharma Show after his statements on the Pulwama attacks left Twitteratis outraged. Archana Puran Singh has reportedly been brought in as his replacement on the show.

02.20pm: The mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ashwani Kumar Kachhi is being brought to his home, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from Jabalpur as the mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ashwani Kumar Kachhi are being brought to his home. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/hQUwh7sMMw - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

02.10pm: Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Rohitash Lamba brought to his native place in Shahpura, Rajasthan.

Rajasthan: Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Rohitash Lamba brought to his native place in Shahpura, Jaipur district, #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/JhEm4fvwks - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

02.00pm: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, after the all-party meeting said that Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told government that they should now take action.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena after the all-party meeting on #PulwamaAttack: Resolutions were passed after Pathankot & Uri attack also. We have told them (central government) that they should now take action. pic.twitter.com/StuKlhXouz - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.45pm: Police launches lathi charge against protesters at Mumbai's Nallasopara railway station, protesting against Pulwama terror attack

#WATCH Mumbai: Police baton charge to disperse protesters at Nallasopara railway station, protesting against #PulwamaAttack. Some protesters were demonstrating at railway tracks of the station earlier today affecting services. Services now resumed at Virar, Nallasopara&Bhayandar pic.twitter.com/lKJ4kuKoX7 - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.25pm: Anupam Kher shares a message, comparing the life of a soldier with that of a civilian.

I got this poem/text as a message. It compares the life of a soldier with that of a civilian. It moved me & made me realise how easy it is to take armed forces & their sacrifices for granted. Please share it with the world. Thanks to the person who wrote it. #SaluteToASoldier pic.twitter.com/zcwchcDFs5 - Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 15, 2019

01.25pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress said that, the entire nation is in mourning today, is angry.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: We had requested the Home Minister to request the PM on our behalf to ask Presidents of all national & regional parties for a meeting. This was supported by other parties too. The entire nation is in mourning today, is angry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/cmLOKmcRfE - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.20pm: The resolution passed by the Modi government at the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Sing.

The resolution passed at the all-party meeting: We strongly condemn the dastardly terror act of 14th February at Pulwama in J&K in which lives of 40 brave jawans of CRPF were lost. pic.twitter.com/0OjGkgS6He - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.10pm: Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation pledges to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of the martyrs' children and the livelihood of their families

12.55pm: Ajay Bisaria, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan arrives at Ministry of External Affairs for consultations with senior officials.

Delhi: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria arrives at Ministry of External Affairs for consultations with senior officials & leadership. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/7sT4ol7rKP - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

12.50pm: All party meet over

12.48pm: 2-minute silence observed at PM Modi's event in Maharashtra for slain CRPF jawans

12.45pm: CM Edappadi Palaniswami announces government jobs to one family member each of the two martyred CRPF personnel from the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced government jobs to one family member each of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tN1VdHha4D - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

12:40pm: Pakistan's reaction over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack

Dear India , We Pakistanis will be highly indebted if you take a serious action and finish LeT and Jaish e Muhammad. These terrorists recruit our children and the Generals protect these terrorists. - Ahmad Waqass Goraya (@AWGoraya) February 14, 2019

12.35pm: India has asked all nations that have not reacted to the Pulwama terror attack to condemn Pakistan. Modi government has sent out a clear message that Pakistan is supporting these networks and should be named in their statements.

ALSO READ: Pulwama terror attack: 'We salute you, brave sons of Mother India': PM Modi pays tribute to martyred soldiers

12.25pm: Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, sent a condolence message to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the Pulwama terror attack and stated that terrorism is the common enemy of humankind.

12.15pm: Union minister Babul Supriyo is already at Kolkata airport to receive the bodies of the two CRPF jawans from West Bengal.

12.05pm: Visuals from Mumbai's Nallasopara protest.

11.55am: PM Modi in Yavatmal, said that security forces have been given full freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal, Maharashtra: Terror organisations who have committed this crime, no matter how much they try to hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been given full freedom. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/ULPOSUH3w2 - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

11.45am: Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu said that the curfew has been continued as a precautionary measure and after assessing the situation, will decide whether to continue the curfew or not.

Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu: Curfew was imposed yesterday, no casualties were reported. The situation is under control but as a precautionary measure, we have continued with the curfew. We will decide whether to continue it or not by evening, after assessing the situation. pic.twitter.com/tXRhRpbhEB - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

11.30am: All party meeting called by Modi government at Delhi, underway at the Parliament

Delhi: All party meeting called by central govt. underway at the Parliament. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/OqeqgzteE1 - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

11.00am: Protesters in Maharashtra are staging a demonstration on the Nallasopara railway station's tracks at in a protest against Pulwama attack.

Maharashtra: Protesters stage demonstration on the railway tracks at Nallasopara railway station in protest against #PulwamaAttack. Train movement affected at Nallasopara and beyond. pic.twitter.com/BzFLDzyi6z - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

10.30am: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had postponed his Pakistan visit by a day. The delay comes after Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack.

10.00am: Ravi Shastri, head coach of Indian Cricket Team, said that he salutes CRPF Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the Pulwama attack

My salute to the #CRPF Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the #PulwamaAttack. I'm deeply saddened. Thoughts with the families of our brave jawans pic.twitter.com/tqa100LWP1 - Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 16, 2019

9.00am: South African government deplores the Pulwama terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and expresses its solidarity with India in fighting terrorism.

8.00am: Indian Armed Forces deployed nine security columns with air support in Jammu following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwam.

7.00am: Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, condemns yesterday's horrific terror attack on Indian security forces.

The U.S. condemns yesterday's horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand with #India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security. - Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 15, 2019

6.00am: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims & injured.