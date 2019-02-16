scorecardresearch
Pulwama terror attack: With withdrawal of MFN status, custom duty on all imports from Pakistan raised to 200%, says Arun Jaitley

Following the dastardly Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans, India had struck off Pakistan from its list of Most Favoured Nations (MFN).

Mortal remains of Pulwama terror attack martyrs reached their homes. (Above) Funeral procession of CRPF jawan Sanjay Singh in Masaurhi, Patna. Photo credit: PTI Mortal remains of Pulwama terror attack martyrs reached their homes. (Above) Funeral procession of CRPF jawan Sanjay Singh in Masaurhi, Patna. Photo credit: PTI

Pulwama terror attack: After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) agreed that a strong retaliatory action must be taken over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred, Prime Minister Modi has warned that those behind the attack would pay a "very heavy price." In today's all-party meeting, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will discuss the further course of action in wake of the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out near the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

Besides, diplomatic measures, and military options, such as targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad camps to directly taking on the Pakistan Army in areas along the Line of Control, are also being considered. Pak-based terror group JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. The CCS also gave nod to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. The possible withdrawal of Ajay Bisaria, India's high commissioner in Islamabad, was also discussed in the meeting.

Catch all the updates on the Pulwama terror attack on BusinessToday.In live blog.

11:00pm: "Strongly condemn the terrorist act in J&K's Pulwama,which resulted in death&injuries of a large number of soldiers.Kazakhstan calls on world community to implement international obligations on counter-terrorism in practice," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

"Countering terrorism is the main task of the global community. We stand in solidarity with ppl of India in struggle against this menace of 21st century. We express deep condolences to the families & relatives of the victims," the statement further said.

09:26pm: Cricket Club of India in Mumbai has covered Imran Khan's portrait at its headquarters in repsonse to the Pulwama terror attack. "We respect Imran Khan's cricket credentials but at the same time he is Pakistan PM & we're just showing our solidarity for our forces & our country," CCI President Premal Udani said.

Udani said that a decision to permanently remove Khan's portait will be taken in meeting after the weekend.

09:16pm: Major Chitresh Singh Bisht, who was gave the ultimate sacrifice in an IED blast in in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, was leading the bomb disposal squad during sanitisation operation in the sector. During the operation, mines were detected on the track they were on. Major Bisht defused the first mine successfully, but the next IED got activated while neutralising, wounding him fatally.

09:13pm: People who wish to support the families of martyrs of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces can contribute to Bharat Ke Veer trust. It is managed by a committee comprising of Director Generals of CAPFs. "It is also reported that some unscrupulous elements are soliciting contributions from people through other accounts. It's advised that people desirous of supporting families of martyrs of CAPFs should only contribute through the website. Contributions are free from income tax," Ministry of Home Affairs said.

09:05pm: "It's imp to understand why so many young men in Kashmir are becoming militants & willing to die (sic)," lawyer Prashant Bhushan posted on his Twitter feed, referring to media reports which said that Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar turned to militancy after being beaten up by troops.

08:58pm: "Curfew will continue in the night. Precautionary measures taken so that no violence takes place. There were no reports of violation of curfew in the day, except little disturbances. We'll decide in the morning whether to continue it or not, after assessing the situation," DC, Jammu told ANI.

08:41pm: Family members of CRPF Constable Guru H pay their last respects at Gudigere, Mandya in Karnataka.

08:39pm: Amitabh Bachchan has promised to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the CRPF jawans slain in the Pulwama terror attack.

08:34pm: Mumbai's iconic Cricket Club of India has covered the portrait of Imran Khan, former Pakistan cricket team captain and the incumbent Prime Minister of the country, among its memorabilia in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

08:27pm: Altaf Hussain, founder of Pakistan's Muttahida Quami Movement party, said that Pulwama terror attack will throw the region in flames of war, as per ANI report.

08:21pm: Upon India's withdrawal of MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status to Pakistan after the Pulwama terrorist attack, basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200 per cent with immediate effect, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

08:15pm: The mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Maneswar Basumatari reaches Guwahati. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance at the airport. The body is being taken to Basumatari's native place in Baska.

07:41pm: Jaish-e-Mohammed is a banned organisation and we are taking action against it, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury told India Today. He stressed on normalising relations with India being the top priority of Pakistan.

07:41pm: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik convened a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan to take stock of the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. In the meeting, Governor Malik directed the police to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

07:22pm: Security personnel and civilians hold candle march in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to pay last respects to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

07:20pm: West Bengal pays tribute to CRPF Head Constable Bablu Santra and Constable Sudip Biswas who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

06:23pm: Pakistan has violated ceasefire in Naowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir at 4:00 pm today, ANI reported. Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked firing along Line of Control. Indian forces have retaliated strongly and effectively.

06:18pm: Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande calls for ban on tourism in Kashmir for two years to stifle the state's economy and deprive separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, "which are indirectly supported by the locals", of any funding.

06:00pm: A Major-rank Army officer from Corps of Engineers lost his life in an IED blast in Nowshera sector, Rajouri. The crude bomb was planted 1.5km within the Line of Control by terrorists, ANI reported. More details awaited.

06:00pm: Locals pay tribute to martyred CRPF jawan Naseer Ahmed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Union Minister Jitendra Singh in attendance.

05:43pm: Following his meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Omar Abdullah said that he has requested necessary steps to be taken in order to maintain calm in the state. He also apprised Singh about reports of Kashmiri students and others being harassed after the Pulwama terror attack, and requested measures to check this.

05:20pm: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is still in talks with Minister Rajnath Singh at the latter's residence.

05:20pm: NSA Ajit Doval has come out of the residence of Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh after deliberations.

03.40pm: Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all states & Union Territories to take necessary measures to ensure students and other residents safety & security.

03:20pm: Even as the entire global fraternity condemns Pulwama terror attack, Pakistani media hails JeM suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar as a 'freedom fighter'. 

03:10pm: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria meets senior officials and leadership at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

02.50pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that we remember the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir

02.40pm: Huge crowds gather to receive mortal remains of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha in Masaurhi, Bihar

02.30pm: Sony TV has sacked Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Kapil Sharma Show after his statements on the Pulwama attacks left Twitteratis outraged. Archana Puran Singh has reportedly been brought in as his replacement on the show.

02.20pm: The mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ashwani Kumar Kachhi is being brought to his home, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

02.10pm: Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Rohitash Lamba brought to his native place in Shahpura, Rajasthan.

02.00pm: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, after the all-party meeting said that Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told government that they should now take action.

01.45pm: Police launches lathi charge against protesters at Mumbai's Nallasopara railway station, protesting against Pulwama terror attack

01.25pm: Anupam Kher shares a message, comparing the life of a soldier with that of a civilian.

01.25pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress said that, the entire nation is in mourning today, is angry.

01.20pm: The resolution passed by the Modi government at the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Sing. 

01.10pm: Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation pledges to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of the martyrs' children and the livelihood of their families

12.55pm: Ajay Bisaria, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan arrives at Ministry of External Affairs for consultations with senior officials.

12.50pm: All party meet over

12.48pm: 2-minute silence observed at PM Modi's event in Maharashtra for slain CRPF jawans

12.45pm: CM Edappadi Palaniswami announces government jobs to one family member each of the two martyred CRPF personnel from the state.

12:40pm: Pakistan's reaction over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack

12.35pm: India has asked all nations that have not reacted to the Pulwama terror attack to condemn Pakistan. Modi government has sent out a clear message that Pakistan is supporting these networks and should be named in their statements.

12.25pm: Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, sent a condolence message to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the Pulwama terror attack and stated that terrorism is the common enemy of humankind.

12.15pm: Union minister Babul Supriyo is already at Kolkata airport to receive the bodies of the two CRPF jawans from West Bengal.

12.05pm: Visuals from Mumbai's Nallasopara protest.

Image source: Saurabh Vaktania/India Today

11.55am: PM Modi in Yavatmal, said that security forces have been given full freedom.

11.45am: Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu said that the curfew has been continued as a precautionary measure and after assessing the situation, will decide whether to continue the curfew or not.

11.30am: All party meeting called by Modi government at Delhi, underway at the Parliament

11.00am: Protesters in Maharashtra are staging a demonstration on the Nallasopara railway station's tracks at in a protest against Pulwama attack.

10.30am: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had postponed his Pakistan visit by a day. The delay comes after Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack.

10.00am: Ravi Shastri, head coach of Indian Cricket Team, said that he salutes CRPF Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the Pulwama attack

9.00am: South African government deplores the Pulwama terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and expresses its solidarity with India in fighting terrorism.

8.00am: Indian Armed Forces deployed nine security columns with air support in Jammu following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwam.

7.00am: Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, condemns yesterday's horrific terror attack on Indian security forces.

6.00am: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims & injured.

