Ranbir Kapoor seeks two weeks' time to appear before ED in betting case

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has sought two weeks time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a betting case, India Today reported on Thursday. The ED had summoned the actor for questioning on Friday in connection with the Mahadev betting application money-laundering case in Chhattisgarh.

The agency has accused Kapoor of receiving money from the promoters of the app for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space. It asked Kapoor to appear at its Raipur office on October 6.

Around 14-15 other celebrities and actors are also under the ED's scanner in the case and they will also be summoned soon, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal was being operated from Dubai. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged.

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials told PTI. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, according to ED. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, the agency had said.

The probe agency also claimed that a huge expenditure in cash had also been incurred in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

(With inputs from PTI)

