‘Educated bachelor working in MNC did this’: Man shares images of bachelor’s filthy apartment

That finding apartments for rent is a task in Bengaluru is well-known. More so, if the person looking for a flat is single. But then again, it is not only Bengaluru. It is true for many metro cities in the country, where landlords prefer families over single individuals.

Recently, a landlord took to Reddit to share photos of a dilapidated apartment in the r/Bangalore subreddit. The post was titled ‘Why Why landlords don't rent to Bachelors and take security deposit'.

The photos that were subsequently shared on Twitter by another user, show the apartment in a filthy condition, and a pile of glass bottles. The kitchen was covered with a coat of dust, with discoloured tiles and dirty drawers.

“This is why people don’t like renting to bachelors. An “educated” bachelor working in a “large MNC” did this in Bangalore. Got these pics from Reddit,” said the Twitter user.

This is why people don’t like renting to bachelors.



An “educated” bachelor working in a “large MNC” did this in Bangalore.



Got these pics from Reddit. pic.twitter.com/LbYhEk9hx5 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) April 26, 2023

While the original Reddit post has been deleted, the comments are still visible.

The post triggered a lengthy discussion and debate on Bengaluru renting policies. While many took to the social media platform to express their disgust at the condition of the apartment, some pointed out that all tenants cannot be painted with the same colour.

“Just because one person did it, doesn’t mean everyone will. It’s an extremely unfair generalisation to make. A family or couple are just as capable of this,” said a Reddit user, while another said, “Can any human being live in this kind of house. It is uninhabitable.”

A Reddit user pointed out that while this apartment might require a cleaning service worth thousands, the policy of landlords to take security for 6 months or so does not make sense. “Are you saying that only bachelors in Bangalore pose a significant risk whereas bachelors in other cities are 'Aadarsh Baalak'? Also, looking at the photo, this is a cleaning job which will require 5k max. If there is any damage to walls, then repainting can be done in 15-20k max for a 2 bhk. Why do landlords in Bangalore ask for 6-10 month rent as deposit whereas owners in other cities never go above 4 months? This is the real issue. Every other argument is just gaslighting,” the user said.

“Even some streets in Bangalore are cleaner than this. I mean how nasty can people get?,” said a user, while another added, “Man if someone leaves my apartment like this, I’m not returning a single penny of the deposit.”

In the now-deleted Reddit post, the landlord said that he rented the 2BHK for Rs 17,000 per month and had taken Rs 85,000 as security deposit. The tenant, however, disappeared after paying the rent for 3-4 months, after which he called the landlord and said that he needed to vacate the flat. The landlord said that he found it suspicious and went to check the flat. The tenant left the flat even without closing the windows, the landlord said.

