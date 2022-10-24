'Spectacular innings': PM Modi's ‘special mention’ to Virat Kohli after big win against Pakistan

Virat Kohli's match-winning innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match in Melbourne has brought him appreciation from across the country's political spectrum.

"The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to Virat Kohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

It looked nearly impossible for India to win when they were reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs while chasing 160. After that, Kohli and Hardik Pandya put together a 113-run stand as they began to rebuild the game. Kohli scored 82 off 53 balls while remaining undefeated, hitting six fours and four sixes, to lead his team to a four-wicket victory after Pandya was bowled for 40.

While Kohli himself reacted to the stunning victory by saying "It just happens," political leaders were thrilled with praise for the former India captain's brilliant knock and the Indian team's tenacity, which brought them laurels.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah showered praises for Kohli. He tweeted, "A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup. Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by @imVKohli. Congratulations to the entire team."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian team's performance and lauded Kohli for his best innings.

"A phenomenal effort by Team India against Pakistan in Melbourne today. Virat Kohli played one of the finest innings of his life! This incredible victory has delighted all Indian cricket fans around the world. Congratulations to Team India on this spectacular victory," he said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi wished India's victory as "one of the greatest victories under pressure" and wished the team "best of luck" in the tournament's remaining matches.