Virat Kohli, PM Modi’s tweets most-liked and retweeted in India in 2021

Social networking platform, Twitter, recently shared the list of top tweets of the year 2021 in India. The microblogging site has revealed the list of most-liked, most-retweeted and top tweets in various categories including government, sports, entertainment etc. Indian batsmen Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most-liked tweet in India. The tweet gained 539.1K likes and 50.4K retweets.



Last year Kohli's tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine became the ‘Most Retweeted Tweet in Government’.

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’s tweet regarding the donation towards COVID relief in India got the maximum number of retweets in India in 2021. It was also the most quoted tweet this year. Cummins in his tweet had also encouraged Indians to donate towards the Cover relief fund.

Top tweets in various categories including politics, business, sports, entertainment

In the Government category, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine was the most retweeted tweet in India.

Modi’s tweet congratulating the Indian cricket team for their historic test win against Australia is the most-liked tweet in the category.

In the business category, Ratan Tata’s Tweet celebrating Air India’s win was the most retweeted tweet in the Business category. Sharing the news on Twitter, Ratan Tata has tweeted, “Welcome back, Air India”, with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes. The Tweet was also the most Liked Tweet in business this year.

In the entertainment category, South Indian actor Joseph Vijay unveiling the first look of his movie Beast became the most retweeted post in India.

And Virat Kohli’s appreciation tweet for M.S Dhoni’s match-winning play during the IPL was the most retweeted in the sports category.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain; also gets Test vice-captaincy

Also Read: Top Twitter moments: Virat Kohli, Narendra Modi's tweets were most-liked and most-retweeted tweets in India