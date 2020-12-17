AAP trolls PM Modi for not wearing mask during public appearance

Business Today
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not wearing a face mask during a public appearance. They shared a video in which the PM can be seen without a mask. The 28 seconds video is reportedly from Kutch, Gujarat when the prime minister interacted with farmers and artisans.

In the video, PM is seen strolling at a handicraft fair without a mask, and when a volunteer offers him one, he refuses to take it and walks ahead.

The AAP Part shared the video on his official Twitter handle and trolled PM Modi by writing a caption: "Wear a mask. Don't be like Modi Ji".

Watch video


The video has gone viral on social media. One Twitter user wrote, " Modi ji is immune to COVID-19", while another said, "Yeh vaccine lagva chuke hai" (He has already taken the vaccine).

