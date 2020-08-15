Anika Lokhande refutes claim that Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs; shares bank statements

In the latest development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has given clarification on EMI deduction on Twitter. Lokhande has shared several screenshots of flat registration and bank statements after reports emerged that the EMI for a flat where she stayed was deducted from late actor Sushant 's account.

Lokhande shared the bank statement from January 1, 2019, to March 1, 2020.





Here i cease all the https://t.co/Hijb7p0Gy6 transparent as I could https://t.co/YUZm1qmB3L Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to sayð pic.twitter.com/qpGQsIaOGw â Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

Yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that the Equated Monthly installment (EMIs) of Lokhande's flat was paid from Sushant's account.

EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput's friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant's bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant's name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer pic.twitter.com/ZusHOFIJaw â ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Also, ED officials interrogated Sushant's former employees- Rajat Mewati, Pankaj Dubey and Deepesh Sawant on Friday. ED said that Sushant's family will be questioned next week.

The ED is investigating the money-laundering angle in Sushant's death case. The actor died by suicide on June 14. The ED got involved after Sushant's father KK Singh lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna against his son's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor. Singh has also accused Rhea and her family of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

