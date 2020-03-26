Bihar announces Rs 100 crore relief fund amid nationwide lockdown

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has announced a Rs 100 crore relief package to help the poor and daily wage labourers of the state. The state government has also decided to turn schools into shelter homes.

The government has assured it will provide food and temporary shelter for the needy.

Bihar government has also announced Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the migrants stranded in other states.

Bihar has till now reported three confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India has crossed 600 and 13 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting Wednesday to ensure social distancing to contain the coronavirus spread.

Several migrants, mostly from Bihar have been stranded across the country as all transport systems have been suspended due to the lockdown.

Last week itself, four trains from the Mumbai-Pune region travelled back to Bihar filled with migrants trying to reach home.

Ex-JDU member Prashant Kishor had called out the Nitish Kumar led government accusing them of abandoning thousands of Bihari migrants in other states.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav too had requested the Bihar government to help the poor and needy.

