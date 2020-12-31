CBSE Board exam dates: Class 10th, 12th exams to start from May 4, check out full schedule

CBSE Board exams 2021 for Class 10th and Class 12th will be held from May 4 and will go on until June 14. The results of the CBSE board exams 2021 will be announced by July 15. Meanwhile, practical exams will begin on March 1.

Thirty lakh students are going to appear for the CBSE exams 2021. Announcing the board exam dates, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wished students all the best for their exam preparations and a great new year ahead. He also lauded the teachers and parents of the students who will appear in CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams.Also Read: CBSE board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 date to be announced today: All you need to know

CBSE Board exam dates are usually announced in the month of November of the previous year but got delayed this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation and the consequent confusion.

The delay in conducting the exams led to several speculations of whether CBSE will cancel them or reduce the syllabus further after it brought the syllabus down for Class 10th and 12th students by 30 per cent for the board exams 2021.

The board had in October this year released the board exam 2021 sample papers, according to a 30 per cent syllabus reduction announced by it.Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date to be announced on Dec 31

Pokhriyal also interacted with teachers via Twitter on December 22 where he announced that the CBSE Board exams 2021 wouldn't be annulled but delayed until after February 2021.

He added that board exams would be conducted with all coronavirus safety protocols in place. The Education Minister noted that the CBSE board exams 2021 wouldn't be held online, hinting that no further syllabus reduction would be carried out.