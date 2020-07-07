CBSE reduces syllabus 30% for classes 9th to 12th, core concepts retained

Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to reduce the syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. The decision was taken as educational institutions remain shut in view of coronavirus pandemic. Announcing this development, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal said that the core concepts have been retained in the curriculum.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pokhriyal said that CBSE was advised in light of the ongoing situation to revise the curriculum and reduce course load on students of Class 9th to 12th.

ALSO READ: Home Ministry allows universities, colleges to conduct examinations

"To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of #SyllabusForStudents2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response," he further added. "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts."

In a circular on Tuesday, the CBSE confirmed that the changes in syllabi of various classes have been finalised by the respective Course Committees with the approval of the Curriculum Committee and Governing Body of the Board.

ALSO READ: Facebook ties up with CBSE to offer certificate course in 'Augmented Reality', 'Digital Safety'

"The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts," the circular further read.

The subject-wise revised curriculum for Class 9 to 12 is available on CBSE's website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Following this, the heads of schools and teachers have been asked to ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. CBSE has also clarified that the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination. Alternative Academic Calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum using different strategies may also be part of the teaching pedagogy, the board added.

ALSO READ: CBSE, ICSE Class 10, Class 12 results to be declared in July