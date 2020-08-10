More dead from coronavirus than from communicable diseases in 3 years

India's cumulative coronavirus deaths at 44,386 since the outbreak of the pandemic this year have now crossed all deaths from communicable diseases in the past three years. Deaths reported due to major communicable diseases totaled 41,890 between 2016 and 2018. Of these, pneumonia accounted for the maximum share of 28.1 per cent and mortality due to acute respiratory infection stood at 10,158 with the second highest share of 24.2 per cent during these three years.

Communicable diseases with high case fatality rate in 2018 (excluding rabies) were Japanese encephalitis (11 per cent), H1N1 (7 per cent) and acute encephalitis syndrome (6 per cent). However, as on date, COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 2 per cent and is declining steadily, although total case tally is increasing. On Monday, the country passed the grim milestone of 22 lakh coronavirus cases, recording more than 60,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

The rapid spread of this infection still remains concentrated in ten states that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases. Moreover, nearly 83 per cent of the fatalities have been registered from seven states: Maharashtra (17,757), Tamil Nadu (4,927), Delhi (4,111), Karnataka (3,198), Gujarat (2,652), Uttar Pradesh (2,069) and West Bengal (2,059). The Health Ministry reveals that more than 70 per cent of the deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidity.

With the highest ever single day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has scaled another high of almost 70 per cent. "The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases has reduced and currently comprises only 28.66 per cent of the total positive cases. India has posted more than 9 lakh recoveries than the active cases (6,34,945)," said the Health Ministry release.

