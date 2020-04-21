Coronavirus in Delhi: Deadly virus reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; 125 families quarantined

A COVID-19 positive case has been reported from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of President Ram Nath Kovind, ANI reported citing sources. Following this, a total of 125 families have been advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry's guidelines as a precautionary measure.

As India officially enters phase two of the lockdown, it's mandatory for people to remain in quarantine in their homes in areas where new cases are being reported. If the cases rise in the next 21 days, the lockdown will be extended from May 3. Though coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the world, India was able to escape the COVID-19 wave.

In a big relief, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has also said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has slowed to 7.5 days in India. The country has reported 14,255 active coronavirus cases so far and 559 deaths as of April 20, 5:30 pm, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says. The tally of recovered patients has climbed to 2,851, taking the total number of cases to 17,656.

National capital Delhi has registered over 2,003 cases and Gujarat 1,851 cases as on April 20th evening. Maharashtra has recorded India's highest number of positive cases for novel coronavirus at 4,203. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are also worst-affected where coronavirus outbreak has become lethal.

