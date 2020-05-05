Coronavirus in Delhi: Law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive; Shastri Bhawan sealed

A floor of Shastri Bhawan in Delhi got sealed after a law ministry official tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The officer who tested positive used to stay on the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhavan, news agency PTI reported. The fourth floor 'A' wing from gate number 1 to gate number 3 has been sealed. Certain gates and lifts will also remain closed till Wednesday.

As per the protocol, disinfection and sanitisation of the floor are underway. All the contacts of the COVID-19 patients have been asked to go on self-quarantine.

This is the second-time a government office will be sealed in Delhi's Lutyen's zone due to coronavirus.

On April 28, an employee, working at NITI Aayog building, was tested positive for coronavirus. Consequently, the Niti Aayog headquarter was sealed for 48-hour hours.

Two weeks ago, an employee of the Civil Aviation Ministry was also tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, the headquarter of the aviation ministry at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan was also sealed for at least seven days. It reopened on April 27.

In other such incidents, the CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF headquarters were sealed recently. These buildings are in CGO Complex in the national capital.

At present, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 4,898. As many as 1,437 patients have been cured or discharged. The fatalities in Delhi stand at 64. Delhi reported no new deaths in the last 24-hour, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

