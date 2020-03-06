Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Lok Sabha issues advisory for MPs; Indian Army joins fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus in India updates: As the count of cases of COVID-19 has increased to 31, all state governments as well as the Centre has jumped into action. The Lok Sabha has also issued an advisory to the MPs. The advisory mentions how to prevent coronavirus, including avoiding large gatherings. The Indian Army has also issued detailed instructions to all the army officers. It has asked military hospitals to establish isolation wards and has said that it will establish quarantine facilities for 1,500 personnel. Additionally, the UGC has also asked universities to stop large gatherings.

Also read: Coronavirus in India: Number of confirmed cases reaches 31

Follow the latest coronavirus news updates here:

4:06 pm: Samsung suspends work at South Korea factory

Samsung Electronics suspended operations at its smartphone factory in South Korea's southeastern city of Gumi again on Friday after another worker tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said. The plant will resume production on Saturday, she said.

4:05 pm: Netherlands reports its first coronavirus case

4:00 pm: NRAI postpones Shooting World Cup

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has said that the Shooting World Cup that was scheduled to be held between March 15 and 26 has been postponed. "Fresh dates will be announced shortly," said NRAI.

3:55 pm: Sale of meat in open areas banned in Muzaffarnagar

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J has issued order to ban sale of meat, semi-cooked meat, fish and chopped vegetable & fruit in open areas in the district in view of coronavirus.

3:43 pm: Haryana on alert

"The administration and all hospitals are on alert. We will avoid/postpone all non-essential mass gatherings till the situation improves," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

3:41 pm: UGC issues advisories to universities

"Avoid large gathering on campus, any student/staff with travel history to COVID-19 affected countries or in contact with an infected person in last 28 days should be home quarantined for 14 days," stated UGC in its advisory.

3:30 pm: Indian Army jumps into action in fight against coronavirus

Indian Army has issued detailed instructions with respect to preparations and emergency response against COVID-19 fight. Military hospitals would establish isolation wards and have separate OPSs to screen symptomatic cases. These hospitals will work along with civil medical authorities and designated Indian Council of Medical Research labs. The Army will also establish quarantine facilities for 1,500 personnel in Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secundrabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

3:15 pm: Central armed forces cancel Holi Milan events

As a preventive measure, all Central armed forces have cancelled their Holi Milan programmes. Earlier PM Modi had also stated that he would not join any Holi events this year.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has postponed Raising Day, which was to be held next week.

3:10 pm: Parliament issues advisory for MPs

Lok Sabha issues advisory for Members of Parliament (MPs) and visitors, over #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/BqdwpLcZOY â ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

2:55 pm: Tata Motors say JLR profits to be hit

"Recognizing the present situation is highly uncertain and could change, the reduction in China sales resulting from the coronavirus presently is estimated to reduce Jaguar Land Rover's full year EBIT margin by about 1%," said Tata Motors.

2:31 pm: Trump to announce $8.3 billion to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat.

2:29 pm: Health Minister reviews preparedness

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today held review meeting with States over preparedness for Coronavirus. He stressed on the importance of keeping the testing&quarantine facilities, isolation wards, labs, in active readiness. pic.twitter.com/0Wl0y4EST0 â ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

2:25 pm: Australia announces $1 billion to fight coronavirus

Australia will spend $1 billion to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday as the cases of the deadly infection in the country touched 61 on Friday.

Morrison said the federal government will go 50-50 with the states to meet the public health cost of the coronavirus treatment.

2:17 pm: None of the Amritsar tourists have symptoms: SDM

Punjab: 13 Italian nationals have been kept in isolation at a hotel in Amritsar, keeping in view the Coronavirus situation. Vikas Heera, SDM says, "None of the 13 people have symptoms for Coronavirus. They all are healthy. They have been isolated as a precautionary measure". pic.twitter.com/UdGeuEqd2T â ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

2:15 pm: 'No coronavirus in Tamil Nadu,' says Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said, "There is no Coronavirus infection in the state. People should not panic but at the same time do not be careless as it is an airborne disease. We are doing 24x7 screening in Chennai. We also have dedicated ambulances on standby."

2:12 pm: Govt in talks with Iran to bring back Indians

The government is in talks with Iranian authorities to bring back Indians from the Persian Gulf country, senior officials said on Friday. A flight from Iran is expected to land in the country tonight and would be bringing around 300 swabs of Indians there who are suspected of having coronavirus, they said.

2:11 pm: IIFA postponed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus threat impacts the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stand postponed: PTI.

2:08 pm: Coronavirus cases rise to 97,510: WHO

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 97,510, including 3,345 deaths, across 85 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Thursday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources. Since 1700 GMT Wednesday, 2,699 new contaminations and 100 new deaths were identified.

2:06 pm: Day-long training on COVID-19 organised

Day-long national level training on Covid-19 has been organized by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and WHO. This was inaugurated by Health Secretary Preeti Sudan. It was attended by 280 health officials from all states, and hospitals of railways, defence, and paramilitary forces. It was also virtually attended by 1,000 nodes across the country.

2:00 pm: RBI Governor predicts slowdown due to COVID-19

"We expect global growth to slow down due to coronavirus; all central banks are resolved to work in close coordination," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

1:55 pm: "This is not a drill," says WHO

World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a "disturbing" lack of hospital preparedness. "This is not a drill. This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

1:50 pm: Bhutan bans tourists after first case

"The government will impose two weeks restriction on all incoming tourists with immediate effect. This is to enable rigorous monitoring, source assessment of infection and mitigate the situation," stated a notification issued by the Bhutan government. The country detected its first case in an Armenian entered the country via India.

1:45 pm: Govt issues travel advisory

"It is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed till the disease spread is contained. In the case of any such gatherings, States may take necessary action to guide organizers on precautions to be taken," stated an advisory issued by the health ministry.

1:40 pm: Google, Facebook ask employees to work from home in US

Social media giant Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday recommended their San Francisco Bay area employees work from home to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Facebook said it is "strongly recommending that all Bay area employees and contingent staff work from home starting Friday."

1:35 pm: Asian Development Bank predicts a slowdown

Asian Development Bank (ADB) said that the outbreak could slash global gross domestic product by 0.1 to 0.4%, with financial losses forecast to reach between $77 billion and $347 billion.

1:30 pm: Iranian group quarantined at Amritsar hotel

A group of 13 people from Iran have been quarantined at an Amritsar Hotel. They have been isolated in their rooms and medical examinations are being conducted. They have been asked not to go out till their medical examination is over.