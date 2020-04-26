Coronavirus: Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat account for half of India's COVID cases

India reported a total of 26,496 cases of coronavirus and 824 deaths on Sunday, April 26. Amid the surge in cases, the deadly virus has grappled three Indian states severely -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi -that account for a little over half of the total cases of coronavirus across India.

Maharashtra recorded the highest tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 7,628. Gujarat and Delhi have recorded 5,696 cumulative cases. Hence, the coronavirus infected patients' tally in these three states were recorded at 13,324, as per health ministry data on April 26, 8 am.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133). Delhi is at 4th spot, in terms of the number of deaths due to COVID-19. The national capital has reported 54 deaths, so far.

Also read:Coronavirus India live updates: 'Every person a soldier; fight against COVID people-driven,' says PM Modi

On Saturday (April 25), Maharashtra reported 811 new coronavirus patients -- the highest single-day increase. On April 23, 778 new patients were infected from the deadly virus. The number slumped to 394 on April 24.

A total of 1,076 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. So far 1,08,972 persons have been tested in the state. There are 555 containment zones in Maharashtra. A total of 1,25,393 people were put in home quarantine and 8,124 in institutional quarantine.

The Maharashtra government is planning to extend the lockdown, which is ending on May 3. The state government is closely monitoring the situation in areas outside Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Ahemdabad has been declared a hotspot as the number of patients increase to 2003. In Surat, the number went up to 496. The western state has so far conducted tests on 48,315 patients, of which 3,071 tested positive for coronavirus.

Yesterday, two teams of the central government met local officials in Ahmedabad and Surat districts of Gujarat where the number of coronavirus cases has risen sharply in the last few days.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to open stand-alone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationery items in some parts during the lockdown.

However, shops in coronavirus containment zones will remain shut and no activity will be allowed in such areas.

Also read:Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 26,000; check state-wise tally, deaths, list of testing facilities

NDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.