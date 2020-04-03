Coronavirus outbreak: Aditya Birla Group contributes Rs 500 cr towards relief measures

Aditya Birla Group on Friday said it had contributed Rs 500 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures. While Rs 400 crore was contributed to the PM CARES Fund, Rs 50 crore grant was made to FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence for relief measures.

Allocation of Rs 50 crore was done towards the supply of 1 million N95 masks, 2,80,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as ventilators, Aditya Birla Group said in a statement.

"Given the severity of the disruption, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response that includes financial and material support, healthcare assistance and community responsibility" says Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, said.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman donated Rs 1 lakh to PM CARES Fund. Nirmala Sitharaman contributed the fund from her salary to help the country fight COVID-19 pandemic. Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier committed Rs 1 crore from her MPLADS fund as well.

Meanwhile, India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 2,000 people so far. PM Modi on Thursday asked chief ministers on Thursday to formulate a staggered plan. Earlier today, PM Modi urged the citizens of the country to keep their spirits high amid the lockdown owing to COVID-19. He also asked the people to light candles at the doorsteps of their homes on Sunday to "spread light in these dark times".

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Active cases rise to 2,322; death toll 62

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Fitch cuts India's GDP growth outlook to 30-year low of 2% for FY21