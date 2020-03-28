Coronavirus update: 5 more, including 3 children, test positive in West Bengal; number touches 15

Five more people, including three children, have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in West Bengal. Children are aged 11 years, 6 years and the youngest is a nine-month-old infant. The remaining two, who tested positive, were 45-year-old and 27-year-old, respectively.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, all five cases have come in contact with a positive case in Delhi who returned from the United Kingdom on March 16. If the state government is to be believed, all coronavirus positive cases in Bengal belong to "a closed group of family members and relatives".

Total 330 people have been tested for novel coronavirus in Bengal as of Friday. Currently, the number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 15 in Bengal, including one death.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 873 across the country with 149 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours whereas 19 people have died due to the disease, according to Health Ministry statistics. According to Health Ministry data, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Kerala, respectively.

