COVID-19 impact: PM Modi's Portugal, France visit cancelled; 16th India-EU summit to be virtual

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Portugal for the India-EU summit and France has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Modi was to travel to Portugal for the 16th India-EU summit, scheduled to take place on May 8, 2021, following which he was likely to travel to France for a bilateral visit. The India-EU summit will now be held virtually.

The 15th India-EU summit was also held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020 as PM Modi had deferred his Brussels visit back then.

In March, PM visited Bangladesh to take part in the neighbouring country's 50th Independence celebrations. It was his first foreign trip since since November 2019.

British PM Boris Johnson has also called off his trip to India due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Johnson was expected to visit India on April 25. This is the second time his visit has been cancelled. Earlier, he was scheduled to arrive on January 26 as the Chief Guest on Republic Day.

India on Tuesday recorded 2.59 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and more than 1,700 deaths within 24 hours.

The situation is dire in the national capital Delhi, leading to a complete lockdown for the next six days. While Delhi announced a week-long lockdown, the Maharashtra government has also declared a 'Corona Curfew' in the state, restricting all non-essential movement.

Ten states - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan - account for 77.67 per cent of the new COVID infections in a day, as per MoHFW data.

