Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh Grey Line to open on October 4

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to open soon. The over 4.2 km-long Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, which will connect urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network, will begin services on October 4, according to an official.

The Grey Line consists of three stations Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh. This corridor will connect Dwarka sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh, which will help in reducing the congestion in this locality. An 80 metre passageway connects the old Dwarka station of the Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali corridor or the Blue Line with the new station on the Grey Line, which has come up as part of the extension to Najafgarh. There will be concourse to concourse connectivity through the paid area.

"The DwarkaNajafgarh corridor of Delhi Metro will be formally flagged off on October 4 by MoS (Independent) for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," a senior DMRC official told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot retweeted a post lauding the efforts put in by the DMRC.

The flagging off ceremony is likely to take place at Metro Bhawan at 12:15 PM and services on the corridor will start from 5 pm on the same day, said Anuj Dayal, the executive director, corporate communication of the DMRC.

With the opening of the Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 377 km and 274 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line. Delhi Metro's grey line corridor does not have platform screen doors (PSD) facility and the reason for that is low volume of traffic assessed for the over 4.2-km corridor, Dayal said.

"The Grey Line is a standard-gauge section and out of the 4.295 km, 2.57 km is elevated and 1.5 km underground. With the opening of this section, the Dwarka metro station is all set to emerge as an interchange facility that will connect the sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh," Dayal had said.

