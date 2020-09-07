Delhi Metro reopens: 7 things passengers must know before going to station

After a gap of five months, Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday. The government had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services to restart operations in a graded manner. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Under stage one, Yellow Line, or Line 2, and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours. Trains will operate in two batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage. Metro services were closed since March 22 due to coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has advised people to travel only when needed and avoid unnecessary travel.

Here are 7 things passengers must know before going to station:

Mask and travel card

According to new norms, commuters must wear face masks. Also, since the tokens will not be available, travellers must carry smart cards. The cards can be easily recharged online.

Entry and exit

The travellers are advised to check the earmarked gate number or location well in advance on the DMRC website since only one or two gates will remain open for entry and exit. It is done to ensure social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic.

Thermal scan

As soon as a traveller enters a metro station, CISF personnel will check his temperature using thermal scanners. The commuters with normal temperature and face mask will be allowed entry inside the station. The passengers will be frisked as it used to happen in pre-COVID-19 times.

Lifts and escalators

Lift will only allow three people at a time. The passengers are advised to maintain a one step distance on escalators.

Social distancing

The passengers can only sit on alternate seats to adhere to rules of social distancing. DMRC has put posters to mark seats where the passengers can't sit.

Stoppage time

The stoppage time of metro trains on each station has been increased from current 10-20 seconds. It has been done to adhere to social distancing norms between commuters while boarding or de-boarding trains.

Temperature inside train

Temperature of 26 degree celsius will be maintained inside the train.

