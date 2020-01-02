DMRC offers free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro airport line, here's how to access

From today, you'll be able to access free Wi-Fi on the airport line of the Delhi metro, i.e. the line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC has launched a free high-speed internet facility on this line. DMRC MD Mangu Singh launched the free Wi-Fi facility at the Shivaji Stadium metro station.

Passengers will have to log in to the METROWIFI_FREE network in order to be able to access the free high-speed internet network. Once you enter your phone number, you will receive an OTP. Post the successful login, the passenger can avail free Wi-Fi service through their journey.

This, however, is not the first time that DMRC has launched free Wi-Fi services. The DMRC launched free Wi-Fi on the airport express line in 2016. After that, Delhi Metro started high-speed Internet services in the Blue Line. Using this network, the users can access standard apps such as Facebook, Google, and can video chat and streaming cricket and football matches, according to DMRC.

