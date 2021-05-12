Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Here's when the moon will be visible in India, UAE, Qatar

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals among the Muslim community as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, when Muslims fast for one whole month. This festival is celebrated with much fervour across the community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim bodies including the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque have urged people to observe the festival at their homes this year.

Eid falls on the first day of the 'Shawwal' month in Islamic calendar and no fast needs to be observed on this day. The last roza (Sehri) will be observed on May 13 at 04:03 am and Iftar will take place at 07:04 pm in Delhi.

The exact date and time of Eid-ul-Fitr are different across the globe depending on sighting of the moon. But as people in UAE, Qatar and other Arab states could not spot the moon on Tuesday night, Eid is expected to fall either on May 13 or May 14 this year.

In India, the moon is usually sighted a day after Saudi Arabia. Depending on the sunset time, different Indian cities can attempt to get a glimpse of the moon that will mark the beginning of the Shawwal month.

