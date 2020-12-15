Flipkarts Big Saving Days sale to offer huge discounts on iPhones, other smartphones

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is all set to take off on December 18. The sale which will last for five days till December 22, will begin for Flipkart Prime members on December 17 at 12.00 pm.

The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio products, premium tablets etc. They'll offer a 65 percent discount on televisions, up to 70 percent off on heating appliances, and 40 percent on inverter ACs.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed some of the offers on a range of smartphones and other devices. Phones like iPhone XR, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and more will be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit card and EMI transactions.The sneak peek of the upcoming sale revealed that the iPhone XR will be available for Rs 38,999 which will be the price for the 64GB storage variant. Previously the same device was offered at the price of Rs 40,999.Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

The Poco X3 will be available for Rs 15,999 with a discount offer of Rs 1,000. The Realme 6 will be priced at Rs 12,999 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will cost you Rs 15,499 during the sale for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Flipkart will be selling the Realme 6i for Rs 11,999.

Rest of the deals are still kept under wraps and will be unveiled later.