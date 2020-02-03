ICAI Result 2019: CA Intermediate and CA Foundation results expected soon; Check details

The Indian Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Intermediate and CA Foundation results either on Monday or Tuesday. The result will be announced for the November 2019 exam. You can check the CA Intermediate or CA Foundation 2019 results on ICAI's official website.

To be able to check their results, the candidates need to provide their registration numbers as allotted to them by the Institute. The ICAI has also made arrangements for candidates of Foundation and Intermediate exams on candidates' email addresses by registering a request at the official ICAI website from January 31, 2020.

The candidates who have registered their requests will get their results via email on the registered email addresses immediately after the declaration of the result.

Apart from logging into the official site and email addresses, the candidates can also check their results via SMS. For getting their results on SMS, the candidates need to type the SMS in the following formats:

ICAI Result 2019: For (CA) Intermediate Old Course exam:

CAPICOLD (space) 6-digit IPC exam roll nuber

ICAI Result 2019: For (CA) Intermediate New Course exam:

CAPICNEW (space) 6 digit IPC exam roll number

ICAI Result 2019: For CA Foundation exam

CAFND (space) 6 digit Foundation exam roll number

These messages have to be sent at 57575 for all mobile services.

