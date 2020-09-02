India's coronavirus cases rise to 37.69 lakh; recovery rate rises to 77%

India registered 78,357 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total coronavirus cases rose to 37,69,524 while the death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The recoveries have surged to 29,019,09 at 76.9 per cent, whereas the fatality rate has declined to 1.75 per cent.

There are 8,01,282 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 cases rose from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days and 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. The country's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

ICMR said a total of 10,12,367 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to Tuesday. So far, 4.43 crore samples have been tested till September 1.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -400

Andhra Pradesh- 1,01,210

Arunachal Pradesh -1,226

Assam- 24,514

Bihar-16,168

Chandigarh-1,642

Chhattisgarh-15,533

Dadra Nagar Haveli-262

Delhi-15,870

Goa-3,962

Gujarat- 15,708

Haryana- 11,885

Himachal Pradesh-1,527

Jammu and Kashmir-8,022

Jharkhand-15,256

Karnataka-91,018

Kerala- 22,578

Ladakh-720

Madhya Pradesh-14,072

Maharashtra-1,98,866

Manipur-1,903

Meghalaya-1,193

Mizoram-408

Nagaland-793

Odisha-25,288

Puducherry-4,851

Punjab-15,849

Rajasthan-13,970

Sikkim-429

Tamil Nadu-52,379

Telengana-32,341

Tripura-4,737

Uttar Pradesh-55,538

Uttarakhand-6,042

West Bengal-24,822

Also read: Unemployment rate rises to 8.35% in August amid slow economic recovery: CMIE

Also read: Bajaj Auto share slips nearly 2% on decline in August sales