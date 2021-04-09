India records highest-ever 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 780 deaths in a day

India reported 1,31,968 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours as several states struggle to contain a second surge in infections. Daily infections, which crossed one lakh for the first time on Sunday (April 4), this year, have now exceeded that mark four times in a week--April 6, April 7, April 8 and April 9.

Active cases have continued to scale up to 9,79,608 which comprise 7.5 per cent of the total infections. Likewise, coronavirus-related deaths are also accelerating as hospitals get overwhelmed. The country reported 780 deaths - the most in five days. Total deaths due to Covid-19 have touched 1,67,642. Recovery rate has fallen to 91.22 per cent of total cases, data from the health ministry showed.

Several states in the country have taken measures like lockdown and night curfew in order to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 urged chief ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus. He also called for observing a vaccine festival between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

But several states, including Odisha and Maharashtra, have complained about the shortage of vaccines.

However, the centre has denied states' claims and said there is no shortage. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that 9.1 crore vaccine doses have been utilised, while 2.4 crore is in stock and 1.9 crore vaccines are in the pipeline, indicating there are sufficient doses available for all states.

Vardhan also said the allegations of vaccine shortage are baseless and the states, including Maharashtra, need to improve the implementation of their testing and containment strategies and vaccination drive.

So far, India has administered 9,43,34,262 COVID-19 jabs--the highest in the world.

