India Today League - Valorant Cup: How to register, total prize money, other details

If you are someone who loves adrenaline pumping online games and can take down opponents in a tactical shooting game set in future, do not miss out on the opportunity to take part in the India Today League - Valorant Cup. India Today Group is organising the Valorant Cup from September 12, 2020, to September 27, 2020.

For the uninitiated, Valorant is a first-person shooter multiplayer game by the League of Legends developer Riot Games. Character designs are based on several countries and cultures around the globe. A team can comprise up to 5 players and the game can be played across 4 modes: Unrated, Spike Rush, Competitive and Deathmatch.

India Today Valorant Cup 2020 registration

The registrations for this online tournament have begun and will last till September 10, 2020. If you are a gaming pro and are interested in this India Today tournament, you need to visit the India Today Gaming site. Herein, the captains can register their teams by filling in the required details and verifying their email address.

India Today Valorant Cup 2020 prize money

Winner will get Rs 1 lakh. Even if you play this game in group stages, you can have Rs 10,000 prize money in your kitty.

First place: Rs 1 lakh

Second place: Rs 40,000

Third place: Rs 25,000

Fourth place: Rs 15,000

Group-stage finish: Rs 10,000 per team

India Today Valorant Cup 2020 tournament format

The tournament will feature 256 teams at the beginning, which will take part in group stages. The top 8 from group stages will make it to the next round. The top four from there will battle it out in the semi-finale while the remaining 2 teams will compete with each other in the final round for the Rs 1 lakh prize money.