India Vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019: UK Met Dept predicts cloudy day with brief sunshine at Headingley

Spectators are likely to witness a partly cloudy day at Headingley, Leeds, in England today where India and Sri Lanka will play their last match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

As per the local weather forecast, the weather condition in Leeds is "really cloudy" but there has not been any sign of rain so far. Meteorologists have, however, predicted an 'overcast weather' throughout the day with brief sunshine.

According to the UK Met Department, early morning rain will lead to some lengthy sunny spells during the day. The spectators watching the India vs Sri Lanka game could also experience light wind amid sunshine.

The minimum temperature in Leeds on Saturday afternoon is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius. Incidentally, rain has played spoilsport for two previous matches of Sri Lanka.

