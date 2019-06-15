JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta reveals his success mantra

JEE (advanced) 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta said "hardwork, avoiding social media" were the key reasons for his success at India's top-engineering examination. Gupta also said that he used an ordinary phone for basic needs and played badminton to de-stress himself during study-pressure.

"My parents had given me a smartphone but I told them I do not need it. I was away from social media for two years. Whenever my parents would call, I would speak to them. Even other students in the hostel desisted from using smartphones and used basic phones," he said.

Gupta, who hails from Ballarpur in Maharashtra, came first in the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346, out of 372 marks.

The 17-year-old boy scored 93.7 per cent marks in Class 12 examination of the Maharashtra State Board.

Gupta, student of Allen Career Institute of Kota, comes from an engineer family. His father Chandresh Gupta as well as his elder brother, both are engineers. Gupta's father works in a paper production company. His mother, however, is a house wife.

"He had been staying in Mumbai for the last two years in the Allen institute's hostel. After classes, he used to dedicate six to seven hours for self-study," Poonam, Kartikey Chandresh Gupta's mother

We were confident about Kartikey that he will be among the top 10 or top five rank holders since he had done well in the exam, said Poonam.

"When the answer key was uploaded and he checked the answers, he found that he had given correct answers to most of the questions. He had attempted every question," added Poonam further.

Kartikey revealed about his de-stress mantra, he said dinnertime conversations with friends were the best part of his hostel life.

Gupta wants to pursue BTech in computer science from IIT-Bombay .

On Friday, The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) declared of Joint Entrance Examination JEE (advanced ) result. Out of the total number of 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission in the four year undergraduate courses in the IITs.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2019 result: Kartikey Gupta emerges topper with 346 marks

Also read: JEE Advanced Result 2019: IIT Roorkee result declared; Kartikey Gupta tops