JEE Main Exams 2021 May session postponed amid surging COVID-19 cases

National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday that it had decided to postpone the May session of JEE Main Exam 2021. The NTA has decided to postpone JEE Main May Exam keeping in mind the health and safety of students amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The May session of JEE Main Exam 2021 was expected to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021 but has now been postponed. The NTA in an official notice has stated that the registrations for the May session of JEE Main exam 2021 will be announced at a later date. The organisation added that the rescheduling of the April and May sessions of JEE Main exams 2021 will be done subsequently.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the NTA's decision over on Twitter. He shared the NTA's official notice and wrote, "Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates".

Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTApic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi - Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021

The NTA has suggested that candidates should take this time to better prepare for the JEE Main Exams 2021. Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for the latest developments.

Earlier, the NTA had postponed the April session of JEE Main Exams 2021 due to similar reasons. Out of the four sessions scheduled for 2021, only two have been held so far. In the February session, held from February 23 to February 26, 6,20,978 candidates had appeared for the exam. In the March session, held from March 16 to March 18, 5,55,248 candidates had taken the JEE Main Exam 2021.

