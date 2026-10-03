Asian Games 2026: India end historic campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold

Cricket delivered two major gold medals for India. The women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, retained its Asian Games title after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final.

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The men's team then completed the cricket double by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's T20 final. India posted 211/6, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 61 and Tilak Varma smashing an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls. Pakistan managed 192/6. The victory gave India their second successive men's cricket gold at the Asian Games.

Hockey produces another historic double

India's men's and women's hockey teams also finished as Asian champions.

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The women's team defeated China 1-0 to win its first Asian Games gold in 44 years and secure direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The men's side followed with a 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the final. India successfully defended its Asian Games hockey title, while the 2026 edition marked the first time both Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same Games. The men's victory also secured Olympic qualification for LA 2028.

Aman Sehrawat makes wrestling history

Aman Sehrawat defeated North Korea's reigning world champion Han Chong-song 11-7 in the men's freestyle 57kg final. Sehrawat became the first Indian wrestler to win an Asian Games gold in the men's 57kg category, improving on the bronze he won at the previous edition.

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Sujeet Kalkal also won gold in men's 65kg freestyle, marking India's first two men's freestyle wrestling gold medals at a single Asian Games since 1978.

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Historic golds in archery, shooting and golf

Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Mohod won women's individual recurve gold after defeating South Korea's Oh Yejin in a shoot-off. She became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold at the Asian Games.

Pranavi Urs created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold. She also helped India win silver in the women's team event.

Shooter Neeru Dhanda won India's first women's individual trap gold and added another gold in the mixed trap team event with Kynan Chenai.

India's multiple-medal winners

Several Indian athletes finished their campaigns with more than one medal, with some winning multiple gold medals across team and mixed events.