Jeff Bezos' ex-wife marries Seattle school teacher

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a science teacher named Dan Jewett. The Seattle-based schoolteacher acknowledged his marriage to Scott this weekend in a letter to the website of the non-profit organization, the Giving Pledge, started by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet.

Scott, who is the third richest woman in the world, as per Forbes data, has emerged as one of the most publicly generous philanthropists after she signed the "Giving Pledge" in May 2019-- a commitment to give away at least half of her fortune to charitable organisations either during her lifetime or after she dies.

"I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know -- and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others. I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie," Jewett wrote.

He has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School, where Scott's children attended.

Besides, Scott's Amazon biography also updated the details which say she "lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan."

Scott's marriage to Dan came after she and Bezos announced their divorce in January 20219 after a 25-year-long wedlock.

The divorce made her stand among the richest people on Earth. Currently, Scott holds a $53 billion fortune after receiving a quarter of Bezos' Amazon shares.

Scott played a pivotal role in the early years of Amazon but kept a low profile prior to her divorce from Bezos in 2019. She was awarded $38 billion in that split, a war chest that has grown to over $60 billion as Amazon's stock skyrocketed in the two years since.

In 2020, Scott donated a total of $5.7 billion and asked a team of advisers to help her "accelerate" her giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

