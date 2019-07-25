Kakatiya University to release 2nd, 4th semester results of BA, BSc and BCom today; check at kakatiya.ac.in

Kakatiya University result 2019: Telangana's Kakatiya University will likely announce the 2nd and 4th semester results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) courses and PG courses today. Candidates who appeared for any of these programmes can check results at Kakatiya University's official website kakatiya.ac.in.

How to check Kakatiya University BA, B.Sc and B.Com results:

Step 1: Visit the official website--kkatiya.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the university's website, click on the examination link under information section

Step 3: You'll be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A log in window will appear, enter here your credentials

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed. Now, download the result and take a print out of it

If any candidate is not satisfied with his/her result, they can apply for re-evaluation. To apply for reevaluation, candidates need to submit the application within 20 days of the release of the result. Candidates can apply for the re-evaluation only on the online mode and must pay the required reevaluation fee.

Kakatiya University was established on 19th August, 1976. The University began its journey as PG Centre Warangal in 1968 under aegis of Osmania university with only four Departments, viz. Telugu, English, Chemistry and Mathematics. The Departments of Physics, Botany, Zoology, Commerce, Public Administration and Economics were added later. The BPharmacy course, which was started by Osmania University in 1974, was shifted to KU in 1975.