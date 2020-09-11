Kangana vs Uddhav: Mumbai Police asked to probe drug charges against Bollywood actor

It seems like the clash between actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government is not going to end anytime soon as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has asked the Mumbai police to probe her alleged drug links. The Mumbai Police has received an official letter from the Maharashtra government to inquire into the allegations of Ranaut using banned substances and narcotics drugs.

The Mumbai Police is examining the letter and are yet to act on it. If a probe is launched into these allegations, summons can be sent to Adhyayan Suman as well as Kangana Ranaut for further investigation into these allegations.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha, citing a 2016 interview of actor Adhyayan Suman. In this interview, Suman said Kangana consumed cocaine and forced him to do the same. Deshmukh added, "The Mumbai police will investigate this matter."

This action comes on the back of the massive showdown between the Bollywood actor and the Shiv Sena over the BMC's demolition drive at her Bandra property. The Shiv Sena has faced criticism from the BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over their action against Kangana Ranaut.

Fadnavis said, "The Maharashtra government feels the fight is not against coronavirus, but against Kangana Ranaut. I want to tell the government if you apply 50% of your strength in solving the coronavirus crisis, it will be better."

